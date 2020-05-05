Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Lowered to $35.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target decreased by Nomura from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Twitter from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research downgraded Twitter from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.25 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra raised Twitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.21.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of TWTR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.07. 19,175,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,995,793. Twitter has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.23. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The company had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 81,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,925,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,824 shares of company stock valued at $9,168,383. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Twitter by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,617,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,024 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,219,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,037,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $161,437,000 after buying an additional 2,638,029 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,911,129 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $157,402,000 after buying an additional 195,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,682,779 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $90,449,000 after purchasing an additional 703,973 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.