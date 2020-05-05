United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,334,304,000 after buying an additional 375,783 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,333,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,090,158,000 after buying an additional 340,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in United Parcel Service by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $916,567,000 after buying an additional 1,176,081 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $727,585,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,566,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $651,562,000 after buying an additional 129,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.32.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.46 on Monday, reaching $90.44. 4,779,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,276,703. The stock has a market cap of $77.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $125.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

