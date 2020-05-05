United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Stake Trimmed by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in United Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in United Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its stake in United Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its stake in United Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in United Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

UTX traded down $3.70 on Monday, hitting $61.11. The company had a trading volume of 13,675,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.31. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

UTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.07.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.