UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,363 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.7% of Washington Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH stock traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $287.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,894,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,644,436. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $306.71. The stock has a market cap of $269.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.77.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

