Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Purchased by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDE traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $49.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,521,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,884. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average of $66.55. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $30.03 and a 1 year high of $87.23.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

