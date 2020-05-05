Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 26,724 shares during the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $394,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $413,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.41. 1,001,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,836. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.98.

