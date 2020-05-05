Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Position Raised by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,164,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 6.23% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $469,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBK. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 499,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,065,000 after purchasing an additional 234,212 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,633,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,589,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,543,000 after buying an additional 103,755 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 722,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,563,000 after buying an additional 77,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 132,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,953,000 after acquiring an additional 58,353 shares in the last quarter.

VBK traded up $3.10 on Tuesday, hitting $173.91. The company had a trading volume of 495,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,650. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.57. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $123.28 and a 1-year high of $211.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

