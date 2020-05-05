Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th.

Veritex has a payout ratio of 38.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Veritex to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.1%.

Shares of VBTX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.96. 13,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,215. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $23.49. Veritex has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $29.41. The firm has a market cap of $845.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.38). Veritex had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $74.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.83 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veritex will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VBTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Sunday. Stephens cut their price objective on Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Veritex in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

In related news, CFO Terry Earley acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.94 per share, with a total value of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 39,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,316.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

