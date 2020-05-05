Voit & Company LLC Buys 28,623 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Voit & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 289.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28,623 shares during the quarter. Crown makes up 2.3% of Voit & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Voit & Company LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Crown by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown by 50.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its position in shares of Crown by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 26,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Crown by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Crown by 125.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

CCK traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,607,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,001. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.97 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.53.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCK shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Crown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.82.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

