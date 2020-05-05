Voit & Company LLC Cuts Stake in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Voit & Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Voit & Company LLC’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,553,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,999,000 after buying an additional 4,175,105 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,429,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,253,000 after purchasing an additional 134,164 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,958,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Discovery Communications by 4.4% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,653,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,455,000 after buying an additional 198,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,183,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,971,000 after buying an additional 410,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

Shares of Discovery Communications stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,110,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,287,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $33.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.79. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.54.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $3,854,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,014.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $285,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cfra reduced their target price on Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

Discovery Communications Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.