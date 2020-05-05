Voit & Company LLC Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Voit & Company LLC trimmed its position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Voit & Company LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,487,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AOS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,460,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,366. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average is $44.66. A. O. Smith Corp has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.43.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

