Voit & Company LLC Invests $478,000 in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Voit & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Balchem by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 846,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,592,000 after acquiring an additional 36,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at $55,285,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 501,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,996,000 after purchasing an additional 46,135 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,872 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Balchem by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 405,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on BCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Balchem from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Balchem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Shares of BCPC stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.00. 165,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,174. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $113.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.82.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.22. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $174.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

