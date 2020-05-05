Voit & Company LLC Purchases 27,700 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Voit & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 198.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Voit & Company LLC owned 0.06% of Photronics worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Photronics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Photronics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Photronics by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Photronics alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph A. Fiorita, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $36,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,534. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

PLAB stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.35. 485,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,761. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $739.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.73.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $159.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLAB. BidaskClub upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Photronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Photronics Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.