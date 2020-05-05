Voit & Company LLC Purchases New Position in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS)

Voit & Company LLC bought a new position in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marcus by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,259,000 after acquiring an additional 11,154 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in Marcus by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 157,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Marcus in the 4th quarter worth $11,101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

MCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Benchmark upgraded Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered Marcus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on Marcus from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marcus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

In other news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $38,670.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 88,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,114.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCS traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,842. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average of $26.48. The company has a market cap of $428.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.31. Marcus Corp has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $206.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.71 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, analysts predict that Marcus Corp will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

