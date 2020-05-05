Voit & Company LLC Sells 1,110 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Voit & Company LLC decreased its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Voit & Company LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Gentex by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNTX stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $24.56. 1,820,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,052. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.14. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $453.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.65 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gentex in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

