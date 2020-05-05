Voit & Company LLC Sells 3,255 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Voit & Company LLC lowered its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 42.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the period. Voit & Company LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBSS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 537.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2,487.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on JBSS. BidaskClub cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sidoti cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.15. 136,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $948.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.29. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.35 and a 52-week high of $107.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.83.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $211.62 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 6.17%.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

