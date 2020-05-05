Vulcan Materials (VMC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Vulcan Materials has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 5.20-5.80 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $5.20 to $5.80 EPS.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vulcan Materials to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:VMC traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.63. 102,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,919. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.77. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $152.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.85.

VMC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

In other news, Director David P. Steiner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.61 per share, with a total value of $383,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $383,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

