Walker & Dunlop (WD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $217.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.95. The stock had a trading volume of 23,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 136.36 and a quick ratio of 136.36. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $79.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.17.

WD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Sunday. JMP Securities lowered Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

In other news, Director Alan J. Bowers acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.21 per share, with a total value of $52,762.50. Also, Director Alan J. Bowers acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.19 per share, for a total transaction of $52,190.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,652.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,407 shares of company stock worth $114,333. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

