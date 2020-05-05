Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,052 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1.2% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in Walmart by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its position in Walmart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at $292,987,464.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.86.

WMT stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.70. 5,931,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,444,092. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.49. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $98.85 and a 1 year high of $133.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

