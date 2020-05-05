Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,351 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after acquiring an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in Walmart by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 154,625 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.86.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,931,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,444,092. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.49. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $98.85 and a one year high of $133.38. The company has a market cap of $349.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040 over the last quarter. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

