Washington Trust Bank Acquires 2,905 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,589,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,130,000 after purchasing an additional 428,635 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,424,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,426,000 after acquiring an additional 645,961 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,728,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,355,000 after acquiring an additional 56,351 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,855,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,367,000 after acquiring an additional 131,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,422,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

VXUS traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,373,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,204. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day moving average of $51.20. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $56.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.