Washington Trust Bank Acquires New Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,956,000 after buying an additional 5,044,602 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $171,992,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,860 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 455.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,781,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,706,000 after buying an additional 1,240,503 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,500,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,901,460. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.01. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

