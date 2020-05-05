Washington Trust Bank Boosts Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $495,940,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $109,498,000. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $84,901,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3,386.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,821,000 after acquiring an additional 890,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,534,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,263,000 after acquiring an additional 632,387 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of ICE stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,981,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,267,805. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.17. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $101.93. The firm has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.93.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $364,218.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $280,576.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,246.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,205 shares of company stock worth $19,404,008. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.