Washington Trust Bank Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 233.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 10,925 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 23,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 239.3% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 67,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after acquiring an additional 47,399 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.68. The company had a trading volume of 28,428,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,052,996. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.45. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

