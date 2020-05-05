Washington Trust Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Washington Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,386 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded down $2.05 on Monday, reaching $178.57. 1,590,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,422. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $226.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.91. The company has a market cap of $67.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.60.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

