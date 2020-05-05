Washington Trust Bank Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Washington Trust Bank increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 226.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,834 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,268.8% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,859,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,352,908. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.77. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.