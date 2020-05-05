Washington Trust Bank Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.34. The stock had a trading volume of 32,088,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,853,820. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $70.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

