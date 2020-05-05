Washington Trust Bank Grows Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Washington Trust Bank increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 63.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CSX by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,560,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $619,414,000 after acquiring an additional 203,241 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CSX by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,150,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,227,054,000 after acquiring an additional 275,470 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in CSX by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 278,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,149,000 after acquiring an additional 72,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares in the company, valued at $716,503.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on CSX from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on CSX from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.65.

Shares of CSX traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.74. 3,869,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,506,352. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.01 and its 200 day moving average is $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $80.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

