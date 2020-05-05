Washington Trust Bank Has $1.17 Million Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Washington Trust Bank lessened its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,314,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,465,075,000 after purchasing an additional 134,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,384,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,653,020,000 after acquiring an additional 282,176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in 3M by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,014,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,061,158,000 after acquiring an additional 550,844 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $877,754,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $823,168,000 after acquiring an additional 108,982 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,228,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,669. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.93. The company has a market capitalization of $85.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,111 shares of company stock worth $2,479,810 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

