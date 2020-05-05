Washington Trust Bank Has $6.13 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Washington Trust Bank cut its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 1.2% of Washington Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,651,472,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 27,610.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 651,605 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 10,443.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,005,000 after purchasing an additional 638,081 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,410,000 after purchasing an additional 481,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $571,911,000 after purchasing an additional 354,357 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $230.09. 2,265,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,086,675. The stock has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.49. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $283.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,069.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Porges purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,671 shares of company stock worth $4,750,035. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

