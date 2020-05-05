Washington Trust Bank Has $6.89 Million Stock Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Washington Trust Bank grew its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Anthem makes up 1.3% of Washington Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Anthem were worth $6,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANTM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.85.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $1.43 on Monday, reaching $271.00. 1,241,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,812. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.41 and a 200-day moving average of $273.31. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $312.48. The company has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 19.55%.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total transaction of $5,373,632.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,444,657.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

