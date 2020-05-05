Washington Trust Bank Has $7.32 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 1.4% of Washington Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.28.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,983,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,604,593. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.60.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

