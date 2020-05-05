Washington Trust Bank Has $737,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Washington Trust Bank cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 64,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period.

VB stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.09. 977,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,888. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $170.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.68.

