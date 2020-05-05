Washington Trust Bank Has $844,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Washington Trust Bank lessened its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in Amgen by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 2,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Amgen by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 7,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $230.91. 2,032,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,147,539. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.65.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.