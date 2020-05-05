Washington Trust Bank Has $937,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 43.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,498,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,948,522. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

