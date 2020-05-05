Washington Trust Bank Lowers Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Washington Trust Bank lessened its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 55.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 11,917 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,702,310,000. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in Boeing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,005,192,000 after acquiring an additional 222,115 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Boeing by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,651,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799,008 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Boeing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,568,424,000 after acquiring an additional 181,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,440 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,333,912,000 after acquiring an additional 187,514 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $375.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

Boeing stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.46. The stock had a trading volume of 30,674,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,715,496. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $391.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.30. The stock has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

