Washington Trust Bank Purchases 472 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Washington Trust Bank grew its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,718 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,676 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,502,000. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 94,586 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,003 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,220 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday. Cfra raised shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $47.70. The stock had a trading volume of 10,081,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,910,466. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.97.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

