Washington Trust Bank Purchases 53,888 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 216.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,801 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,888 shares during the quarter. Nike comprises 1.3% of Washington Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Nike were worth $6,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,348,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,217,421. The company has a market capitalization of $132.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.88. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

