Washington Trust Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Washington Trust Bank lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,478 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 2.1% of Washington Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.75.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $304.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,476,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $233.05 and a 1 year high of $325.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $299.78 and its 200-day moving average is $301.43.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

