Washington Trust Bank Reduces Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Washington Trust Bank lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 85.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,087 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

NYSE MO traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $38.01. 9,177,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,873,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $54.00.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.