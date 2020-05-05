Washington Trust Bank Sells 1,101 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Washington Trust Bank lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.31. 4,589,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,474,234. The company has a market cap of $113.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.79. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.46.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

