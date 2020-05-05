Washington Trust Bank Sells 1,162 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Washington Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,680 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 1.4% of Washington Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,239,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,816,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,788 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 36,849.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $214,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,109 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,708,586 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $238,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $84,702,000 after purchasing an additional 572,702 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,889,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,823,684. The company has a market cap of $86.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.74. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Bank of America downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.42.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.