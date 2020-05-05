Washington Trust Bank Sells 1,563 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Washington Trust Bank reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,782 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.75. 7,567,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,787,816. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $163.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.