Washington Trust Bank Sells 290 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Washington Trust Bank decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,390 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,592 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,824 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded up $8.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $291.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,921,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,033,618. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.78 and a 200 day moving average of $240.06. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $316.32. The firm has a market cap of $177.00 billion, a PE ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $268.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.52.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

