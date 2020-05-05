Washington Trust Bank Sells 952 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Washington Trust Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $142.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,739,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,907,629. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

