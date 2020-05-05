Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 53,881 The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 53,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.14. 22,539,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,499,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $193.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.89. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

