Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 5,652 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 107.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 104,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,091,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Anthem by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in Anthem by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total transaction of $5,373,632.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,444,657.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,366,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ANTM traded up $1.43 on Monday, hitting $271.00. 1,241,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,812. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.31. The company has a market cap of $67.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $312.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 19.55%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. Cfra raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a report on Sunday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.85.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.