Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 76,931 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 97.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,931 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $7,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Matson Money. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,199,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,252,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,849,000 after buying an additional 1,019,443 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,191.9% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 790,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,441,000 after buying an additional 729,367 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 14,478,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,070,000 after buying an additional 686,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,514,000.

NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,873,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,477. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.40. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $62.85.

