Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 87.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,512 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 31,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Loop Capital upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.35. 4,087,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,955,092. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $126.73. The stock has a market cap of $80.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

