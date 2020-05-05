Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,680 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.31. 4,589,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,474,234. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.79. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PM. Panmure Gordon upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.46.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.